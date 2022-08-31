Re: We won’t be fooled again, say people of Pakistan – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: We won’t be fooled again, say people of Pakistan – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 31, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I agree … they persecute and kill christians in Pakistan Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US ‘rape club’ prison covered up chaplain’s sex abuse of inmates, prosecutors say next article Joe Biden Is No FDR and Liz Cheney Is No Uniter The author comredg you might also like Re: Google manager resigns after criticising deal with Israel Re: Healing with humour, Palestinian comedians strike a chord in occupied cities Re: The Arab world has failed Palestine, leaving it in limbo Re: The Arab world has failed Palestine, leaving it in limbo Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email