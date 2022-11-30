Re: We will not allow what is left of our basic instincts to be stolen





Memo:

“The fact is, that an Arab Muslim country is hosting the World Cup for

the first time, and the success of the preparations and organisation —

with an opening ceremony that amazed us all — suggests that the ultimate

goal for Qatar was to let the whole world get a message of tolerance,

peace and love.”

Not likely at all. Qatar is a terrorist sponsoring state whose goal is not about tolerance, peace and love. It is a country guilty of gross human right violations over many decades.

Many believe that the French paper got it right when it published a cartoon about Qatar’s team players carrying guns on the football pitch.

Once Qatar won the games, a light was shone on Qatar’s dirty deeds.





