Re: We need a political Lions’ Den like the military Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor





The call to losing wars has not served Palestinian Arabs well. Prior to 1967 there was not a single Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Jews were forbidden to settle in the WB under Jordanian occupation, and yet Israel was a constant target and under constant threat from Syria, Jordan, and Egypt.

1967—The combined Arab armies were in a position to strike Israel from the West Bank, the Golan Heights and the Gaza Strip, and an Arab first strike risked severing Israel at its narrowest point, which was only nine miles wide. The Egyptian army, striking from Gaza, could cut off Tel Aviv from Jerusalem, while the Jordanian army surrounded western Jerusalem on three sides. The situation for Israel was dire, as Israel’s reserves had been mobilized for three weeks, bringing Israel’s economy to a standstill.

After fruitless political efforts at the United Nations, and despite the best efforts of the United States to find a diplomatic solution, as a matter of self-defense and survival, Israel preemptively attacked the Egyptian army on June 5, 1967, and all helll broke loose from every direction surrounding Israel. The outcome is no secret.





