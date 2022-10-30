close
Re: We need a political Lions’ Den like the military Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor

Lion’s den? Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat!

Members of the group are running to the Palestinian Authority asking to be arrested so that they can be safe inside Palestinian jails.

Four operatives of the “Lions’ Den” terrorist organization, including Mahmoud al-Bana, a top commander within the group, turned themselves over to Palestinian security forces in Nablus on Wednesday night.

Palestinian media reported that the organization turned to Palestinian security forces with a request to protect Bana.

According to the reports, Bana was injured in a raid by Israeli security forces on Tuesday in Nablus. The PA is preparing to transfer them to protective custody in Jericho Prison.

