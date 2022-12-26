Re: " We deeply appreciate this historic gesture to open a Chilean embassy in Palestine", Palestinian Community in Chile president speaks to MEMO





There are two million Arabs who are full citizens of Israel and Israel’s largest bank the chairman of the board is an Arab. Half of all pharmacists in Israel are Arabs. Israel is not an apartheid state. If you were talking about the Palestinians they call themselves a separate country, Palestine even issues its own passports that are recognized by over 100 countries in the world. No major company and no country boycotts Israel. The big countries who count like China India Japan Korea Taiwan all have great relations with Israel and will never ever boycott Israel. And to top it off several Arab countries have now recognized Israel. So where is your boycott?





