Re: Waqf islamico: 292 coloni estremisti israeliani fanno irruzione nella moschea di Al Aqsa





There are days and times that Non-Muslims are, by treaty, permitted to enter the Temple Mount area although they are not allowed to pray there. There is one gate that Jews can use to access the area in question.

If the Palestinians and Jordanian Waqfs object to what the treaty conditions were and are, they shouldn’t have signed onto it. Their apartheid intentions and actions are duly noted.

Especially noteworthy is how roving gangs of Palestinian vigilantes patrol the Temple Mount with rocks and other weapons at hand (that they routinely store inside their supposedly “Holy-and-not-to-be-defiled- Mosque”) on a daily basis to attack anyone of their specific choosing away, even at the times when Non-Muslims are supposed to be accorded access. The Jordanian Waqfs not only don’t stop the vigilante attacks, they encourage rioting by those attackers who are clearly breaking the law.

The outside world now seems to feel that this is an acceptable “status quo.” It isn’t. It’s supremely hypocritical, ultimately destructive and just plain wrong on every level.





