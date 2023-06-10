Re: Walla: After 3 deaths on Egyptian border, Israeli soldiers refuse military service

How did a bunch of very foreign European Jews from Germany,
Hungary, Russia, Romania, Poland, Ukraine become the owners of
Palestine which is so strange because nothing about these
Europeans is Middle Eastern. These very foreign people arrived
claiming to be the Hebrews and nothing about them is Middle
Eastern: not the way they look, not their food, not their
language, not their origin, not their DNA = 100% European, not
their customs and traditions and there are no people in that
entire region that these foreign Europeans could claim that they
are related to. Therefore they are a bunch of European invaders
using the biblical fiction to grab a piece of Arab land.