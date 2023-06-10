Re: Walla: After 3 deaths on Egyptian border, Israeli soldiers refuse military service





How did a bunch of very foreign European Jews from Germany,

Hungary, Russia, Romania, Poland, Ukraine become the owners of

Palestine which is so strange because nothing about these

Europeans is Middle Eastern. These very foreign people arrived

claiming to be the Hebrews and nothing about them is Middle

Eastern: not the way they look, not their food, not their

language, not their origin, not their DNA = 100% European, not

their customs and traditions and there are no people in that

entire region that these foreign Europeans could claim that they

are related to. Therefore they are a bunch of European invaders

using the biblical fiction to grab a piece of Arab land.





