Re: Visitors to West Bank must inform Israel of any love interests with Palestinians





It is illegal on penalty of death under Palestinian Law to sell land to a Jew. This is Palestinian apartheid.

.jpost COM/Middle-East/PA-Death-penalty-for-those-who-sell-land-to-Jews

Palestinian gunmen in “barbaric attack” fire on a group of 300 Jews attempting to pray at Joseph’s tomb. This is Palestinian apartheid.

jns ORG/palestinian-gunmen-wound-three-israelis-at-josephs-tomb/

Palestinians attack Muslim convert to Judaism. This is Palesitnian apartheid.

ynetnews COM/articles/0,7340,L-5611206,00.html





