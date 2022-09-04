Re: Visitors to West Bank must inform Israel of any love interests with Palestinians





Some stories regarding the entity today and my replies:

Reuters: Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

Me: According to Pew survey of 2011, 96% of the people of Turkey have anti-Jew feelings. These people they called Israelis are on stolen Arab land – and making friendship with this people is supporting their theft.

ABC: The Israeli military says Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus in the occupied West Bank, wounding six soldiers, one of them seriously, and a civilian

Me: Any time the Palestinians are shooting, it looks like nobody dies, huh?

Bloomberg: Israel and Saudi Arabia: No Longer Enemies But Not Quite Friends.

Me: The European Jews entered Palestine uninvited, they raped the Arab women, they massacred the people, they expelled the people, and for any Arab country to be friends with this people is to support their theft, their massacres and their expulsions – and shame on you.

Haaretz: Two Suspects Arrested After Six Israeli Soldiers, One Civilian Injured in West Bank Bus Shooting

Me: Yeah, when Palestinians shoot, it often seems to be the case that nobody is killed and the alleged shooters are always immediately arrested.

Haaretz: Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi Named Israel’s Next Military Chief of Staff

Me: I had a feeling that despite his faked name of Halevi that he was an Ashkenazi – and I was right – his real name was Gordin. I have never seen a high-ranking military officer who was not an Ashkenazi. And the reason is because the Ashkenazi have a very low opinion of the Jews who are not Ashkenazi.





Source link