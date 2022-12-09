Re: Violating obligations of member State, Israel blocks UN staff from carrying out work





UNHRC, since its founding in 2006, has adopted more resolutions against Israel than on Iran, Syria and North Korea combined; has convened more urgent sessions and inquiries on Israel than on any other country; and singles out Israel alone under a permanent agenda item et every session.

Likewise, at the UN General Assembly, Israel was targeted in 2018 by 21 one-sided resolutions, while there were a total of six on the rest of the world combined. There were zero resolutions on the human rights situation in China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Cuba, Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam, Algeria, or on 175 other countries.

Enough is enough. It’s time for the UN to end its bigotry and prejudice.

We urge you to show moral leadership by denouncing the UN’s relentless bias and demonization of the Jewish nation, and the betrayal of its own founding values.

We urge you to uphold the UN’s founding principles of universality and equality, and to uphold the human rights of all.

