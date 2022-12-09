Re: Violating obligations of member State, Israel blocks UN staff from carrying out work





Palestinian Arab supporters falsifying history-making equal Israel to NAZl Germany when 88% of Arabs who lived in Palestine supported HitIer and hoped HitIer for HitIer’s victory, The Arab Palestinian Leader former commander of eight Waffen SS divisions, Haj Amin al Husseini, escaped the European criminal court to Palestine, with the Arab League, initiated the Civilian War against Jews in Palestine rejected the UN GA illegal proposal Plan and started the Civilian war against Jews in Palestine to wipe up Jewish population, on the next day of the UN GA R-181 Vote!





Source link