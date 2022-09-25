Re: Video proof that Shireen Abu Akleh was targeted by Israel, researchers say





The truth burns like hot charcoal… Denial by persistent antagonism is well-known to be the best form of the psychopath’s admission. Whatever does not fit in the dejenerated zaiogarbanzobrain is ”false, fake, lie…”… and they argue till they are ordered to shut it up. The Truth is antisemitic indeed.

”There is NO Palestine….the Palestinians never existed…….. there is NO this and that….The Flemish never existed…I could go on and on…” Typical khazar outcast bandits…that dare shack in a stolen country, equipped with USA’s money and weapons… so as to avoid the world’s revenge for their average 141 million deaths in XX Century.

https://concisepolitics.COM/2016/08/18/jews-have-to-lie-and-spread-propaganda-to-survive-their-massive-trail-of-century-long-crimes-against-humanity-including-the-mass-murders-of-141-million-non-jews-and-their-extreme-schizophrenic-suprem/





Source link