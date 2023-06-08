Re: US would provide nearly $150m in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq – Blinken





So we have to stay committed to our stabilisation goals

It is not like this Khazar does not understand that at the heart

of the problems for the Middle East are the European Jews who are

completely foreign to the Middle East but who enterd the region

claming to be the Hebrews coming home and their arrival has been a

huge disaster for the region.

Ari Shavit – Haaretz – March 4, 2003

In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in the

town: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was

disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives,

almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them

intellectuals, people who are mutual friends and cultivate one

another and are convinced that political ideas are a major driving

force of history.

Alan Dershowtiz – Frederick Kagan – Bill Kristol – Henry Kissinger

– Charles Krauthammer – Irving Kristol – Bret Stephens – James

Schlesinger – Daniel Pipes – John Podhoretz – Danielle Pletka –

Joshua Bolten -David Frum – Kimberly Kagan – David Wurmser Norman

Podhoretz – Donald Kagan – Paul Wolfowitz – Douglas Feith –

Richard Perle – Marc Grossman – Robert Kagan – Dov Zakheim –

Scooter Libby – Eliot Cohen – Stephen Bryen – Elliot Abrams –

– Scooter Libby – Eliot Cohen – Stephen Bryen – Elliot Abrams





