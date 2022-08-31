MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security CouncilMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 31, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Thanks to $4 billion in security from the US.🤣🤣🤣🤣 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Official who led Wuhan pandemic response set to be China’s next top prosecutor, sources say next article Mikhail Gorbachev death updates: Joe Biden leads tributes to ‘remarkable’ Soviet Union leader who ended Cold War The author comredg you might also like Re: Ex-Mossad official: Mossad carried out many operations ‘in heart of Iran’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is worried about a possible clash with Washington over the Iran nuclear deal Re: UN told Israel’s imposition of apartheid must be ‘wake-up call’ to end impunity – Middle East Monitor Re: Saudi court jails Makkah imam for 10 years Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security Council Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email