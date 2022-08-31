Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security Council

INDIANS (ET)Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security CouncilINDIANS (ET) by comredg on August 31, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How did Israel earn it? IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article EXCLUSIVE- New polling for Missouris U.S. Senate races show frontrunners, but many undecideds next article Official who led Wuhan pandemic response set to be China’s next top prosecutor, sources say The author comredg you might also like Re: US pressures Israel to ease travel of Palestinians via Jordan Re: Photos of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike raise concerns Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalition Re: 3 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in West Bank Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email