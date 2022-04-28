MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US vice president has wine from illegal Israeli settlements in her office MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 28, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yet both her parents were already educated, not simple folks. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russia makes bold strike on Kyiv during UN chief’s Ukraine visit next article Biden touts small business boom at White House meeting The author comredg you might also like Re: Jordan ‘pushing to restore Al-Aqsa Mosque status quo’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel to station reserve battalions along the illegal Separation Wall Re: Israel detains 6 Palestine fishermen, destroy their boats off Gaza coast Re: Attacks against veiled women in France trigger tensions Re: High Court demands Israel submit plan to end illegal settler activities Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email