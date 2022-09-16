Re: US to send additional $756m in humanitarian aid to Syria

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US to send additional $756m in humanitarian aid to SyriaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 16, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Messed-up inferior brain. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hillicon Valley — White House takes on online extremism next article White House announces $600 million security package for Ukraine during ongoing counter-offensive The author comredg you might also like Ronaldo Scores First Goal This Season as Man Utd Stroll in Europa League Re: Israel kills yet another Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank Re: Thousands of Syrians migrated from Turkiye to Europe Re: US, Israel seek common ground in confronting Iran’s nuclear programme – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel Defence Minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email