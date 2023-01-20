MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US to build military industrial base in MoroccoMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 20, 2023 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Yanks attract terrorists like bees to honey. I feel sorry for Morocco. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese team achieves ‘milestone’ by controlling chemical reactions with lasers next article ‘There’s no there there’: US President Joe Biden on classified docs discovery The author comredg you might also like Re: Pakistan calls on Iran to prevent cross-border terror attacks Re: 'Iran has enough enriched uranium to make 4 nuclear bombs,' Israeli army says Re: US to build military industrial base in Morocco Re: 'Iran has enough enriched uranium to make 4 nuclear bombs,' Israeli army says Re: Iran to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets in 3 months Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email