MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US: Tlaib secures comfortable victory despite pro-Israel 'dark money'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 4, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest AIPAC games exposed. A striking influence for the Khazar. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Saccade Vision partners with Euclid Labs to deliver integrated optical… next article The White House Situation Room is getting a makeover The author comredg you might also like Re: Iraq's black comedy: The storming of the Parliament Re: Israel airlines obtain permit to fly over Saudi airspace Re: The myth of the Temple of Solomon and the struggle for Jerusalem Re: The myth of the Temple of Solomon and the struggle for Jerusalem Re: Is Palestine really on top of the Arab agenda? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email