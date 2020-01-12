Re: US Syria envoy dubs Iran ‘biggest challenge’





OK now you’re just spiraling into a cycle of toxicity. You’re doubting Trump’s own words about his intentions for the oil and the reason Trump has troops in Syria, for the oil.

While the US might have all the oil they need it doesn’t change the fact that the US is there for oil, if not for personal consumption to benefit the US energy sector, in order to sanction those countries, particularly Iraq as Trump has threatened in recent days, with sanctions on their oil if Iraq doesn’t act like good little boys and girls and do everything the US wants them to do.

Here’s a secret about toxic people. Toxic people go after your assets not because they want them but because they don’t want you to have them. You blind mouse, you’re making it obvious that your thoughts don’t even belong to you..





