Re: US setting up maritime defence system in Middle East





The biggest challenge to building a nuclear bomb is having enough fissile material. Iran has passed this stage. The biggest challenge in the production of militarized bombs on missiles is the trigger system. Iran has made uranium metal for nuclear triggers.

When Netanyahu pointed out two previously unknown uranium test sites, the Iranians tried to sanitize them and erase what had gone on their. It did not work. The Iranians blocked the inspections. One site showed signs of explosive testing likely for the trigger of the bomb.

With the help of the North Koreans who had obtained nuclear weapons under the watch of the Americans, who failed to blow North Korea to flinders, the time to build a nuclear bomb could be short. North Korea has the exact knowledge and experience to give Iran. Iran could be assembling a nuclear bomb as we speak.





