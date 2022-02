Re: US says ‘no wiggle room’ on Lebanon holding May elections – Middle East Monitor





Whether the election goes ahead or not is no concern of mine … but Lebanon is a failed state … liberal democracy is not on the table … elites rule the roost and sectarian violence hangs over the country like a lead cloud

Let Lebanon devolve even further to a civil uncivil war … seems likely to bring a new outlook after the blood letting

It’s like lancing a boil … the pus must be purged





