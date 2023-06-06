Re: US says it has ‘real national security interest’ in Saudi-Israel normalisation – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US says it has ‘real national security interest’ in Saudi-Israel normalisation – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 6, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No such thing ever existed as Palestinians Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Palestinian toddler shot in the head by Israel, dies next article Patrick Mahomes interrupting Travis Kelce's White House speech goes viral The author comredg you might also like Re: US senator calls on Biden to release findings about killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Re: Australian women in Syria detention camps take gov't to court Re: Palestinian toddler shot in the head by Israel, dies Re: Taliban threatens to conquer Iran amid border clashes over ongoing water dispute Re: Settlement expansion is obstacle to peace, Blinken tells US Israel lobby Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email