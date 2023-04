Re: US says Iran seized oil tanker in Gulf of Oman





Exactly.

What “international law”, the one which imprisoned Julian Assange or the inmates of Guantanamo?

The “war on terror” is bogus.

Read:

Tens Of Millions Of People Displaced By The ‘War On Terror’, The Greatest Scam Ever Invented

By Caitlin Johnstone

…. And the oil keeps flowing. And the money keeps stacking. And the beat goes on.

We are ruled by monsters.





Source link