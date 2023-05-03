Re: US says deepening ties between Iran, Syria government should be of concern to the world





US is stealing Syrian oil and is illegally in Syria. This is highway roberry. The world should be concerned that the US may use this precedent to steal the oil of other countries. Arabs don’t like the illegal presence of US in Syria. Read:

Arab States Call For Withdraw Foreign Forces From Syria

…. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq pledged to establish ties with the Syrian military and security institutions in order to “address security challenges.” The five ministers also called for stopping “foreign interference in Syrian domestic affairs.” …





