Re: US Republican threatens to remove Omar from committee for criticising Israel





I don’t know if Omar hates the US. She certainly hates “Zionists” and has animus towards Israel which she has literally Tweeted publcly about in the etreme negative, labeling the country as “evil”.

I also think Omar is essentially corrupt. She has been fined by the Minnesota Board of Eelctions for campaign finance irregularities. She has been caught funneling money to her (third) husband’s “Political advocacy” firm. Her husband has Turkish connections which she has been known to meet with before Congressional votes having to do with Turkey (this, while she accuses “the Zionist Lobby” of trying to unduly influence US politics.)

Omar, a big BDS supporter, publicly whined against Congress not adopting sanctions against select Arab nations because boycotts are essentially “wrong” and don’t work anyway. Apparently, that rule of thumb doesn’t carry over to Israel, as far as Omar and her Squad sisters are concerned.

One of the funniest stories about Omar’s “Pro-Arab advocacy” came when she gave a speech at CAIR where she described 9/11 as “something some people did” and CAIR as a organization that was formed as a result of the terrible way that American Muslims were treated in 9/11’s aftermath. The problem with that is that CAIR was formed in the 1990’s with support from The Muslim Brotherhood. And 9/11 didn’t happen until the year 2001.

I cannot fathom why any intelligent person in possession of a conscience and a clue would pay heed to a person like her.





