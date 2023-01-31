Re: US refuses to call West Bank Israeli occupied territory





Most countries historically, in the aftermath of war, compromise.

What after a war of aggression which 1967 was?

Moshe Sharrett wrote in response to an American offer in 1955 to provide Israel with security guarantees:

Dayan said-“it would put handcuffs on our military freedom of action.” He went into a detailed explanation on May 26, during a meeting with Israel’s ambassadors in Washington (Abba Eban), Paris (Ya’acov Tsur) and London (Eliahu Eilat). The conversation was reported to Sharett later by Ya’acob Herzog and Gideon Raphael:

We do not need (Dayan said) a security pact with the U.S.: such a pact will only constitute an obstacle for us. We face no danger at all of an Arab advantage of force for the next 8-10 years. Even if they receive massive military aid from the West, we shall maintain our military superiority thanks to our infinitely greater capacity to assimilate new armaments. The security pact will only handcuff us and deny us the freedom of action which we need in the coming years. Reprisal actions which we couldn’t carry out if we were tied to a security pact are our vital lymph … they make it possible for us to maintain a high level of tension among our population and in the army.

Over a decade later in June 1967 Dayan was to admit Israel faced ‘no danger’ from Egyptian manoeuvres in Sinai. Menachem Begin was to corroborate this:

‘The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai approaches do not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him.





