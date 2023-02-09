Re: US refuses to call West Bank Israeli occupied territory





“[H]ate and envy got these Jews expelled repeatedly, huh?”

Now, you’re changing the subject. [Did you think I wouldn’t notice?]

The reason for the Jewish expulsions had to do with the phenomenon of scapegoating of a post-sovereign people in foreign lands.

The pattern was all-too-familiar. . . . Jews were known to be skilled, knowledgeable, industrious, often learned, etc.

To a ruler desirous of placing his country on a sound economic footing, these qualities made Jews a clear asset. So, at first, Jews would be permitted (even encouraged) to take up residence in the proposed host country.

It often happened, however, that eventually the host country would find itself saddled with an incompetent ruler or a corrupt chief bureaucrat — who needed to protect his backside from the TORCHES & PITCHFORKS of the rabble suspecting that something was a amiss.

Clearly, a scapegoat was needed.

Jews filled the bill quite handily. They were, by definition, alien, since they were stateless. And for the same reason, there was no state which could do to that country’s minority citizens abroad THE SAME THING by way of retaliation.

So, caught in a pinch, the corrupt bureaucrat or incompetent ruler (or vice versa) needed not be constrained by such considerations into leaving the Jews in his country to continue their lives as before.

Moreover, once somebody has indeed BEEN successfully scapegoated, it becomes all-the-more easy for the same victim to be used that way again when some OTHER authority figure — in another generation, or another country — also needs a scapegoat.

In this way, the Jews became history’s all-time FAVORITE scapegoat — until they reacquired their lost sovereignty.





Source link