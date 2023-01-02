close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: US promises only last as long as they suit Washington

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 30 views
no thumb


I read negative news articles on Putin for over a decade. I read alot of opinionated things/comments but never was there facts in the articles.
Putin rarely is aggressive in his acts to other nations, doesnt threaten as a rule, and if i had read anything factual maybe i would say he should not have helped eastern ukraine go independent. If i hadnt noticed where us had all their bases 15 yrs ago, let alone now, same.
Palestine is a completely different situation. They were there first. God allowed the loss of your land Israel.
If the Palestines prefer a one state solution, i’ll quit opening my mouth for them.
They deserve their own state.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response