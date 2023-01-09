MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jetsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 9, 2023 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest History repeats itself. “But I will harden Pharaoh’s heart, and I will increase My signs and My wonders…” Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native News Weekly (January 8, 2023): D.C. Briefs next article Joe Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gives POTUS Disrespectful Letter to Criticize Him The author comredg you might also like Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Re: Ben-Gvir visits prison to ensure no improvements made to prisoner conditions Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Re: Ben-Gvir visits prison to ensure no improvements made to prisoner conditions Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World Court Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email