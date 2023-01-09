close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 29 views
no thumb


History repeats itself.

“But I will harden Pharaoh’s heart, and I will increase My signs and My wonders…”



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response