Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets





More Zionist fund-raising-

New York Attorney General Sues Founder of Collapsed Crypto Bank

Letitia James accused the founder of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky, of a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors.

“On January 5, 2023, the Attorney General of New York filed a civil lawsuit against Mashinsky, accusing him of violating the state’s Martin Act. Letitia James’s office seeks a fine against Mashinsky, monetary damages, and a ban that would prevent him from leading a company or working in the securities industry in the state of New York.“





Source link