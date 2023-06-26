Re: US poll suggests pro-Palestine candidate could spoil Biden's re-election bid

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US poll suggests pro-Palestine candidate could spoil Biden's re-election bidMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 26, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Go for it West! Make Biden’s day on polling day. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Wagner mutiny highlights Putin’s weakness, but outcome of Ukraine war remains unpredictable next article "Rally to Save America" Newport News, Virginia Hosted by US Senate Candidate Jonathan Emord The author comredg you might also like Re: UN warns of West Bank violence spiralling out of control, new settler outposts Re: Qatar to buy stake in US basketball and ice hockey teams Re: Re: 80% of children in Gaza suffer psychological distress: rights group Re: Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email