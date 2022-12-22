Re: US may deny visas to Israelis suspected of committing crimes against Palestinians





HitIIer’s war against Jews continues in ‘Palestine

The Palestinian Arab leadership in the 1930s and 1940s that colluded and collaborated with HitIer. And it wasn’t just their leaders who admired the NAZl. The Arab people and the Arab media were enthusiastic supporters of HitIer and his virulent brand of anti-Semitism.

In 1938, French magazine Marianne published an article revealing the Palestinian Arabs’ incredible enthusiasm for HitIer. The magazine reported that in the town of Nablus, the Arab population “received British troops with shouts of ‘Heil HitIer’.” Marianne also revealed to the French public that a number of Arab journals were regularly publishing racist editorials but also large portraits of Third Reich leaders. According to the magazine, the Arab newspapers “do not even try to conceal the fact that they have become pupils of the Ministry of Propaganda in Berlin.”

This wasn’t the first display of Palestinian affection for the Fuhrer. When HitIer proclaimed the Nuremberg Race Laws in 1935, a number of Palestinian Arabs sent telegrams congratulating him. Two years later, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, photographs of HitIer and Mussolini, as well as NAZI flags, were carried by Arab demonstrators in Palestine.

https://m.jpost.COM/Blogs/The-View-From-the-UK/HITLERS-WAR-AGAINST-JEWS-CONTINUES-IN-PALESTINE-394103





