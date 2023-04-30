MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US: Jewish American journalist sacked for calling Israel ‘apartheid’ state – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 30, 2023 add comment 51 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It is completely on point which is what you really resent. Extremists tend to go sour wehen reality intrudes. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article In Photos: 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner arrivals next article Malaysia eyes easing MM2H visa rules to reignite investor interest from mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong The author comredg you might also like Re: ‘My life’s destroyed’ – Palestinian teen blinded by Israeli sound grenade – Middle East Monitor Re: US: Jewish American journalist sacked for calling Israel ‘apartheid’ state – Middle East Monitor Re: ‘My life’s destroyed’ – Palestinian teen blinded by Israeli sound grenade – Middle East Monitor Re: Haaretz: Israel bribed Liberia officials for support at international institutions Re: Denmark tightens Aliens Act, returns refugees, but pushes EU to solve largest migration flow since 2016 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email