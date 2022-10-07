Re: US: Jewish American journalist sacked for calling Israel ‘apartheid’ state  – Middle East Monitor





Palestine, Stan? Increasingly guards her own destiny and promise – and should you need reminder on this topic, read with care the exhaustive prescription of the international League of Nations: whereby ‘Palestine is to be a secure Home, wherein the equal right of every established community is to be respected.

For contemporary Zionist Israel? Has for far too long, betrayed this crucial understanding!

You speak often of “the 8 million in Israel who identify as Jewish”. But overlook the fact that with Yitzhak Rabin stand a substantial minority — who assuredly pick no fight with the League’s prescription. (Or with the Fourth Geneva Convention tenet, whereby forcibly-displaced community and persons enjoy ‘an inalienable right to peaceable return. Irrespective of ethnicity/avowed faith.’)





