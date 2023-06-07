Re: US imposes sanctions for alleged links with Iran’s ballistic missile programme – Middle East Monitor





will continue to target illicit transnational procurement networks that covertly support Iran’s ballistic missile production and other military programmes

This is very strange language by a group of people who rained their devastating shock-and-awe bombs on the innocent people of Iraq killing thousands on the spot. Going back hundreds of years, Iran never invaded any other country, Iran was actually invaded during World War Two by the Russians and the British. The Iranians do understand that having a diplomatic relation with the US benefits both countries but the US is not willing to do that as long as the Iranians do not have diplomatic relationship with the European Jews in Palestine. And that is the problem. The problem between the Iranians and the Americans are the European Jews in Palestine.





