Re: US House of Representatives removes Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US House of Representatives removes Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs CommitteeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 4, 2023 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You just proved your stupidity. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese man among three killed in series of avalanches in Austria next article White House tried to hide Chinese spy balloon from American public The author comredg you might also like Re: Netanyahu: US interference in judicial overhaul 'stupid, unnecessary' Re: Israel occupation forces execute Palestine youth in West Bank Re: Netanyahu: US interference in judicial overhaul 'stupid, unnecessary' Re: Netanyahu: US interference in judicial overhaul 'stupid, unnecessary' Re: Palestine too has a right to self-defence Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email