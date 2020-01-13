Re: US forces are unlikely to leave Iraq anytime soon

close
US forces are unlikely to leave Iraq anytime soon

Both the Kurds and Sunnis weren’t considered in the voting in Parliament … it was just Iran attempting to impose its will on Iraq … hello?

After some consideration all the major players understand the American presence is positive … hello?

Training Iraqi troops to a level where they’re professional/capable of being able to defend Iraq from IS/Daesh … full stop

The anti-American bloggers on this site must be gagging … eh?

The Americans have no ‘ulterior motive’ other than seeing Iraq become an independent liberal democracy that’s capable of standing up for itself … eh?

So killing Soleimani who ONLY wanted to keep Iraq under his own/Iran’s thumb … may be seen as ‘the tipping point’ to a new Middle East order … eh?

Inshallah



