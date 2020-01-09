Re: US envoy: Next plan is to let Israel annex West Bank





It does not matter what Friedman has to say in relation to the Golan, Jerusalem or the West Bank All three are illegally occupied by the Jewish state of Israel.

The US is not International Law and what it declares in this matter has no legal import.

Finally “almost no one” recognised the Jordanian occupation of the West Bank because it was illegally occupied. Just as “almost no one” recognises the illegal Jewish state’s occupation of the West Bank as it too is illegally occupied.

The whole area of the West Bank rightfully and legally belongs to the indigenous Palestinian people.





