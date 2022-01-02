Re: US does not support rehabilitating Syria’s Al-Assad – Middle East Monitor





President Andrew Jackson’s farewell address of 1837 should be required reading for all where he made clear changing governments is the worst option. The Jewish globalists hate President Jackson because he “killed the central bank,” so now the Globalists want to remove Jackson’s image from the $20 Federal Reserve Note. Best to work with Assad and get the Syrian people back on their feet. The Syrians can then decide the way forward. It is not for Jewish Israel or its Wall Street to decide. The State Dept, ahh, ask Sen McCarthy about that “den of globalists trash.”





Source link