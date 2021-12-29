Re: US did not vote against UN resolution affirming Palestinian right of return





Wrong again. You are the champion of the slur. You cannot deny that antisemitism and anti-Zionism often overlap, and Miller’s diatribes against the British Jewish community certainly fit the bill. Simply replacing “Jew” or “Jewish” with “Zionist” is not an escape clause.

The issue isn’t whether Miller’s hate speech is legal or illegal, it’s whether or not it violates Bristol University policies. It’s not illegal for Professor Miller to sleep with one of his students either, as long as it was consensual, but it would be just cause for dismissal.

Incidentally, neither here nor there, but according to Dave Rich in the TheJC, all 3 of the UK based academics who helped write the Jerusalem Declaration said that Miller’s comments were antisemitic. I’ll take their word for it against yours. The IHRA definition is preferred by nearly all, but there too both Miller and yourself reveal yourselves to be miserable failures.





