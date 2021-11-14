Re: US did not vote against UN resolution affirming Palestinian right of return





Yes you are half right. I was getting my knickers in a twist with Jabotinsky. He and Ben-Gurion parted company ideologically in 1933 so he would have had no input into Ben-Gurion’s views on demographic balance.

Benny Morris claims Jabotinsky did advocate forced population transfers (despite Ephraim Karsh’s motherhood and apple pie depiction of Zabotinsky’s political philosophy), which of course he would have had to if the transformation of Palestine into the Land of Israel, as he put it, was to be effected by force of arms.

The fact is that Israel could not have been created without massive expulsions. We have Ben-Gurion’s letter to Moshe Sharrett in March 1948 in which he estimates the Zionists had the capability to take over the whole of Palestine by military means. The only thing that stopped the Zionists taking over the whole of Palestine in 1948 was their inability to process and absorb the huge number of refugees involved.

So 1948 was the interim stage enabling the wolf to digest what it could before being ready in 1967 to devour the rest.





