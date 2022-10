Israel (along with Saudi Arabia and the EUSSR) is working with the US in providing support to the “moderate” beheaders and ISIS proxies to defeat Bashar Al Assad…

Retaining control of US foreign policy is what drives the neo-cons and Hillary’s flying monkeys… along with the millions Goldman Sachs and the Saudis have paid them.

Peace does not make money for the weapon industry… the pseudo-secular media and their Zionist masters profit from worldwide destabilization policies.





Source link