Re: US condemns Quran burning in Sweden but defends act as 'freedom of expression'

America is never the friend of Muslims, remember the devastating
bombs it had to carry across thousands of miles to drop it on the
innocent people of Iraq for the benefit of the Jews. Whenever
America wants to say anything about Arabs or Muslims, it must
first get the approval of the Jews. According to a document that
is posted at the Jimmy Carter online library, American Jews who
are only 2% of the American population have contributed 99% of
all the donations to a single democratic candidate. Jews are not
known to throw away their money, when they make that kind of
contribution, they are really investing their money, if that
candidate gets elected, he would be completely obedient to the
demands of the Jews.