Re: US condemns Israel sanctions against PA as ‘serving to increase tensions’ – Middle East Monitor





In his book A Premised Land, Obama recalled how the lobby was constantly breathing down his neck. “Members of both parties worried about crossing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC),” he said, describing it as “a powerful bipartisan lobbying organisation dedicated to ensuring unwavering US support for Israel.”

Explaining the challenges of confronting the pro-Zionist lobby, Obama said that, “AIPAC’s clout could be brought to bear on virtually every congressional district in the country, and just about every politician in Washington — including me — counted AIPAC members among their key supporters and donors.”

The former president soon realised that “those who criticised Israeli policy too loudly risked being tagged as ‘anti-Israel’ — and possibly anti-Semitic — and confronted with a well-funded opponent in the next election.” The extent of this challenge was laid bare when he discovered that members of his own party were infuriated with him.

Obama recollected a conversation with Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes following a complaint by an agitated Democrat member of Congress. “I thought he opposes settlements,” said Obama to Rhodes, who had spent an hour on the phone to calm the congressman down. “He does,” replied Rhodes. “He also opposes us doing anything to actually stop settlements.”

