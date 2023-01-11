Re: US condemns Israel sanctions against PA as ‘serving to increase tensions’ – Middle East Monitor





When the Jews in America who are less than 2% of the population but who contribute as much as 90% of all the donations to a US presidential candidate simply means that when the candidate becomes president, he would be completely obedient to what they want.

Hamilton Jordan to President Carter – 1980

Keep in mind that the American Jews are only 2% of the US population

– Out of 125 members of the Democratic National Finance Council, over 70 are Jewish.

– In 1976, over 6O% of the large donors to the Democratic Party were Jewish;

– Over 60% of the monies raised by Nixon in 1972 was from Jewish contributors;

– Over 75% of the monies raised in Humphrey’s 1968 campaign was from Jewish contributors;

– Over 90% of the monies raised by Scoop Jackson in the Democratic primaries was from Jewish contributors;

https://bit.lY/Hamilton-Jordan-Jews





