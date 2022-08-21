Re: US "concerned" over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims





Most of humanity is inherently hypocritical. No one group has any Monopoly on that dysfunction.

However, there is a difference and it’s profound, between the different groups who are adversely affected by the hypocritical nature of humanity. The Jews have always gotten the short end of the stick. Several explanations exists for this but probably the most reasonable explanation is the tiny minority status of the Jewish people, as compared with the effect they have on humanity. Jews are extremely difficult to hypnotize and since most of society is walking around half asleep if not fully asleep, they just do not appreciate those who refuse to leave them sleep in peace.

Anyway, the bottom line is, no well armed democracy would permit a perpetual sectarian War directed against its civilians for over 100 years. They would have taken much stronger steps much longer ago. Right now, people in the United States are watching the cooking channel or maybe Turner classic movies. They just have no empathy for what it means to be living under constant threat of attack. And this goes for the rest of the world too. Eventually, this war must end and the winner will win.





Source link