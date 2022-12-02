Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor





The lies Memo tells its kiddes

“Last week Israel’s Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, was

accused of breaking his agreement with Arab countries that normalised

relations with the Occupation State during the current coalition

negotiations.”

Yet Israel’s new security minister was a guest of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai for the celebration of the anniversary of the foundation of the United Arab Emirates. If a leading Arab state can embrace Itamar Ben Gvir as a guest on a national holiday in the UAE, Arabs are not about to break their peace and normalization agreements with Israel.

Instead Gulf states like Saudi Arabia will be impressed by the new Minister’s resolve to bring law and order to the streets of the West Bank, Judea and Samaria and Israel.





