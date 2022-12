Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor





“You refute nothing. You only dream that an invented ‘narrative’ somehow trumps the actual historical record.

You’ve failed.

Zion heil!”

>>Plainliar. The tact that you feel the need to expand on and contradict some of your earlier allegations is proof that you occasionally have the presence of mind to correct some of your false allegations.





Source link