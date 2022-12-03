Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor





Ignorance and Zionism are conjoined twins. You are living proof.

Who fled Christian European Jusdeophobia and persecution largely for the tolerant embrace of the Muslim world? Jews did. But they no more thought of themselves as a people or a nation than Protestants did. The very concept of nationhood was, at most, in its earliest embryonic stage. Having a shared set of religious rules makes a group of people a religion, not a nation. To be a people or a nation requires the meeting of four basic criteria: a common territory, a common language, a common history and a common culture. Jews meet none of these. (Native Palestinians, on the other hand, meet all of them.) Common territory? Ha? Ethiopia is not Spain, Yemen not Central Europe, Persia not North America. Common language? The average American Jew couldn’t order a coffee in Hebrew if you put a gun to his head. Common culture? The culture of Arab Jews was Arab, that of Ethiopian Jews, Ethiopian… History? In Europe, Jews faced Christian hate as the supposed killers of Christ. In the Muslim world Jews rose to positions of power that wouldn’t be seen again until the 20th century.

The idea of a Jewish ‘people’, invented by the self-hating Herzl, was a capitulation to and an acceptance of the 19th-century German racial antisemites. But the idea is ridiculous. Can you imagine a Seventh-Day Adventist ‘people’?





Source link